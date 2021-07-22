Stuck Cam Timing Gear

Hey im currently swap timing sets on my motor and is having trouble getting the cam gear off. The cam bolt is out and after an hour of wiggling the gear I finally was able to get it to slide a little but the cam is stuck on it almost as if its fused together. I tried spraying PB blaster and tap the gear with a rubber mallet with no results. Any tips on separating the gear from the cam ? I plan on reusing the cam, I dont want to destroy it