I'm in the processing of disassembling an explorer longblock and is having trouble with the head bolts. The entire block is pretty crusty with rust and I been soaking all the head bolts with PB blaster but the bolts still not budging. Even the bolts under the valve covers are extremely tight.



Is it ok to heat up the bolts under the valve covers with a mini torch ? I've been applying heat to the outside bolts but been hesitant for the others. Rookie question I know but I just dont want to destroy anything. I had to cut off the exhaust manifold bolts because of how rusted they were, I REALLY dont want to go that route (massive PITA). Any tips or suggestions would be appreciated.