Stuck on tape

cubicinchesaz
New Member
-
- Aug 29, 2013
-
- 9
-
- 0
-
- 2
-
- 32
Hello everyone,
I have had some painters tape sitting for years around the holes and some of the body near them where the spoiler and scoops were. They were all damaged and never replaced or painted. I got new ones and had them painted. But the tape has pretty much locked down into the paint. I have taken a lot off with soap/water, mineral spirits and thinner... and gas. However, it won't come off. Any ideas?
Thanks!
