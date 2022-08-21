Stumped on this brake issue

Heres the setup. 67 coupe, Front discs from a 73, Master cylinder from a late 90's Explorer, Willwood 4 piston rear disc



Just did the rear discs and afterwards it felt like maybe I hadn't bleed it thoroughly enough (was using a vacuum bleeder), But then I noticed it looked like one of the rubber lines in the front had a small leak, so I decided to replace them with braided stainless to match the rear. Now no matter how much I bleed it the pedal almost hits the floor, Brakes are there and if i pump it real fast its better. Once I can get some pressure it seems to hold, so i dont think theres a leak, obviously haven't driven it enough to notice any fluid loss. Did my MC just decide to crap out on me? And if that's the case any recommedations for a new one?