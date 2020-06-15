Stutter or jerk at low throttle?

B

bigcanoe

New Member
Oct 20, 2008
6
0
1
Today I had a series of shudders or stumbles when driving the car. I was going about 45, up a hill, and I gave it slight gas. I am not sure of gear as it’s an automatic. It has 95k miles and is a 2008 GT convertible. No CEL was thrown and I just ordered a reader to check codes and do some real time monitoring. It did it again, similar, but less pronounced, again under low throttle later. The car had been driven about 15 minutes. I had come to a stop sign. Stopped, turn right onto a 45, going down a hill probably coasting, get to up hill, give very slight throttle to accelerate up hill and it happened. So I think I was coasting beforehand. Otherwise it’s driving fine.

Any ideas what to check or scan for?
 

