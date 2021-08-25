Stuttering Acceleration, No OBD Codes

Out-of-the-blue my 2003 V6 started accelerating very clunky with a lot of hesitation and lack of power. Not as noticeable at higher RPMs. I have no check engine light and OBD shows no codes. I replaced wires and plugs about 5 yrs ago. I checked my vacuum lines and did find that the thick rubber sleeve between the intake and intake manifold was dry and cracked completely through for about 2 in and thought I found the problem. Did a temporary duct tape wrap on that and problem is exactly the same. Any ideas?



And I was just bragging about how indestructible my car is!