ASKING: $175 for Set of Four.

These were purchased new in 2003 from Mustangs Plus for $140/ea. Back then, the manufacturer was Specialty Wheels Ltd. (503-491-8848) in Oregon. I believe Scott Drake bought out that manufacturer and does them now. They are 15x7 with 205-65-15 tires that are about 75% spent. These are the “styled steel” stock look for 65-67.

Center caps not included.

Trim rings are included. This was an attempt to achieve the stock 14" styled steel wheel look for 1966. For a 1965 look, you don't use them - the wheels are chrome under the rings.

For those wondering about the fitment, the wheels have no clearance issues with stock front disc brake hardware on a 289 A or C code. The 205-65-15 tires have no clearance issues. I also made some direct measurements:

Backspace 4.25

Offset +0.3125 = 8 mm

Center Bore Is 2.785"

Weight 27.2 lbs



LOCATION: Denver, Colorado

CONDITION: Average. Argent paint worn well but could use a repaint. Very little cosmetic rust on chrome.

Hoping for local pickup/delivery as shipping is probably cost prohibitive.

Photos are of actual wheels on vehicle and same unmounted.

Thanks for viewing!