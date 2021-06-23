For Sale Styled Steel Wheels 15x7 for 65-67

fisher54

fisher54

New Member
Jul 26, 2009
4
0
1
Denver
ASKING: $175 for Set of Four.
These were purchased new in 2003 from Mustangs Plus for $140/ea. Back then, the manufacturer was Specialty Wheels Ltd. (503-491-8848) in Oregon. I believe Scott Drake bought out that manufacturer and does them now. They are 15x7 with 205-65-15 tires that are about 75% spent. These are the “styled steel” stock look for 65-67.
Center caps not included.
Trim rings are included. This was an attempt to achieve the stock 14" styled steel wheel look for 1966. For a 1965 look, you don't use them - the wheels are chrome under the rings.
For those wondering about the fitment, the wheels have no clearance issues with stock front disc brake hardware on a 289 A or C code. The 205-65-15 tires have no clearance issues. I also made some direct measurements:
Backspace 4.25
Offset +0.3125 = 8 mm
Center Bore Is 2.785"
Weight 27.2 lbs

LOCATION: Denver, Colorado
CONDITION: Average. Argent paint worn well but could use a repaint. Very little cosmetic rust on chrome.
Hoping for local pickup/delivery as shipping is probably cost prohibitive.
Photos are of actual wheels on vehicle and same unmounted.
Thanks for viewing!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_8148.JPG
    IMG_8148.JPG
    535.6 KB · Views: 2
  • IMGA0145.JPG
    IMGA0145.JPG
    144.8 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Non stock wheels and tires on a 65 coupe
Replies
7
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
David A
D
P
1967 Specific Wheel Question
Replies
4
Views
740
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Papa Wheelie
P
CS2-6
1968 Wheel Options (styled Steel, Torque Thrust, Mag 500)
Replies
9
Views
2K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
CS2-6
CS2-6
dennis112
Grafting 67/68 Shock Towers To 65/66 Mustang
Replies
46
Views
25K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
dennis112
dennis112
Steve@CJPony
Mustang Scott Drake Styled Steel Wheel 1964.5
Replies
0
Views
297
CJ Pony Parts
[email protected]
Steve@CJPony
Top Bottom