Subframe connector installed but fuel lines

Hi guys,
Welded in my connectors but when I unhooked my lines to weld I forgot to position them back under the connectors. So now I'm stuck either disconnecting both ends of lines and trying to feed it back through (which doesn't makes sense) or cutting them and feeding them through and adapting them some how. Do you guys have any recommendations? And what would I use to repair?
Welded in my connectors but when I unhooked my lines to weld I forgot to position them back under the connectors. So now I'm stuck either disconnecting both ends of lines and trying to feed it back through (which doesn't makes sense) or cutting them and feeding them through and adapting them some how. Do you guys have any recommendations? And what would I use to repair?