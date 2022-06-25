Subwoofer location - 93 Mustang Hatch

Crigano
Mar 27, 2022
5
- 0
- 1
- 43
Hi folks. I have 93 hatch and wanted to get some recommendations for a subwoofer location.
I’m interested in something like the kicker hideaway speaker. Anyone know of any that would fit under a seat or someplace else where it doesn’t have to be exposed in the hatch?
Thanks In advance.
