Sudden 147C ECT Temp.

2002 Mustang, this entire month, every now and then I get a check engine code: P1285: Cylinder Head Over Temperature Condition.

Freeze data shows insane ECT temperatures ranging from 130C to 147C at VSS = 0mph. "Overheats" during idle and on startups after the car has been driven for about 4 miles. Might as well try the first fix, which is to purge any air that's in the system.



Hooked up one of those "easy fill" funnels from EPAUTO, and idled the car for about 25 minutes. It all looked good, bubbles were appearing, had heat on full blast. Monitored the temp, it slowly rose to 93C, then all of a sudden it jumped to 155C, that's 311F, what in the world!? Of course check engine light came on. The coolant in the funnel did not boil and no steam came out. Everything looked normal. Turned everything off and then put car in "aux mode." Here I monitored the ECT temp, 20 minutes later it has dropped to 119C.



About 8 months ago I changed the CHT Sensor (which is also the coolant temp sensor)(Located behind driver-side valve near the firewall).

Here's what I'm considering as a fix.

1. Maybe the CHT Sensor Connector is faulty, will splice a new one in. (Coupled with another new CHT Sensor)

2. Water Pump , Could it be that it is weak and not moving coolant out of the engine fast enough?

3. Radiator, I doubt this is the problem, it can be internally clogged, is still original, might be under performing due to wear.