Sudden 147C ECT Temp.

Nov 13, 2019
2002 Mustang, this entire month, every now and then I get a check engine code: P1285: Cylinder Head Over Temperature Condition.
Freeze data shows insane ECT temperatures ranging from 130C to 147C at VSS = 0mph. "Overheats" during idle and on startups after the car has been driven for about 4 miles. Might as well try the first fix, which is to purge any air that's in the system.

Hooked up one of those "easy fill" funnels from EPAUTO, and idled the car for about 25 minutes. It all looked good, bubbles were appearing, had heat on full blast. Monitored the temp, it slowly rose to 93C, then all of a sudden it jumped to 155C, that's 311F, what in the world!? Of course check engine light came on. The coolant in the funnel did not boil and no steam came out. Everything looked normal. Turned everything off and then put car in "aux mode." Here I monitored the ECT temp, 20 minutes later it has dropped to 119C.

About 8 months ago I changed the CHT Sensor (which is also the coolant temp sensor)(Located behind driver-side valve near the firewall).
Here's what I'm considering as a fix.
1. Maybe the CHT Sensor Connector is faulty, will splice a new one in. (Coupled with another new CHT Sensor)
2. Water Pump , Could it be that it is weak and not moving coolant out of the engine fast enough?
3. Radiator, I doubt this is the problem, it can be internally clogged, is still original, might be under performing due to wear.
 

Jun 28, 2020
it obviously did NOT get to 311 or it would have boiled over, I bet its a bad sensor.
 
Nov 13, 2019
Today replaced CHT sensor. Idled motor for 20 minutes then drove for 30 minutes. Near the end the coolant temp went from a constant 88C-90C to 97C, then 159C (318F). This time it threw a new code along with the usual codes.

P1290; Cylinder Head Temp Sensor Circ. low input

Looks like I'll have to cut that connector and splice in a new one.
 
Nov 13, 2019
Spliced in a new CHT sensor connector and drove for an hour. ECT temp read between 85C to 92C . Got home and left the transmission on Park, engine idling. Went to the mailbox (3 minute walk) came back, and temp read 159C.

I've read something about an "incorrect" thermostat doing this. At this point I don't know what could be causing this issue.

Connected a better scanner (MK808), it found C1284 "Oil Pressure Switch Failure" and
U1073 "Standard Engine Protocol; Invalid or missing data for engine coolant."

Something interesting, parked, key on, engine off, scanner connected. The ECT temp was 119C, in 2 minutes it rose to 128C. Haha the engine's not even on!

I have one of those Duaralast Thermostats. Going to replace with a better one and change that oil pressure switch.

Could it be that the oil pressure switch shares the same circuit as the CHT sensor, and that's what's making it give false readings?
 
