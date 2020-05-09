Sudden change in motor

Hello all. New here. I was driving my 94 GT this evening and had a sudden change in the motor. Missing bad, knocking, crazy and check engine light comes on. Barely kept it running to house. Smelled electrical burning smell in back of car. Popped trunk, no smoke. The key-less entry unit (I think) was off the bracket and laying on trunk floor. I pick it up and hear a release of pressurized liquid from under car. I thought maybe the fuel pump had some crap in it or something, who knows. Got back in, fired it up, and running normal. It was a night and day, 60 seconds earlier it was dying. Now fine. Any thoughts on how to make sure this doesn't happen again? Thanks in advance.
 

