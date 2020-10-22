So I have hit a wall lately when it comes to figuring out what is going on, I have a 91 LX with an edlebrock intake and heads, e-cam, shorty headers, CAI, and the other general bolt ons for your engine and has been road tuned. These past couple weeks I have had a rather big loss of power, a misfire or stumble most noticeably in 3rd and 4th gear, a lean idle and lean deacceleration when letting off the gas to the point its backfiring alot when it has not before.



FPR, fuel pump and fuel filter have been replaced very recently and even checked fuel pressure while driving and that seems to be okay from what I can tell so it does not seem to be a fuel issue I dont think. Ive tried swapping out the TPS, IAC, plugs, wires, distributor cap, and coil with ones I had sitting around with no effect. Now after my last battery reset the idle seems to not respond to the TB adjustment screw which makes no sense and idles very low and lean on a cold start while when it is warm it will sometimes idle at 1k and the AFR is fine but there is still a loss of power. Sorry for the long post but just wanted to try and convey all that is going on and I'm hoping someone else has had a similar experience and found a solution