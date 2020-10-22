Engine Sudden lean idle/deacceleration issue, backfire, loss of power, etc

V

VSK2033

New Member
May 17, 2019
8
0
1
22
Maryland
So I have hit a wall lately when it comes to figuring out what is going on, I have a 91 LX with an edlebrock intake and heads, e-cam, shorty headers, CAI, and the other general bolt ons for your engine and has been road tuned. These past couple weeks I have had a rather big loss of power, a misfire or stumble most noticeably in 3rd and 4th gear, a lean idle and lean deacceleration when letting off the gas to the point its backfiring alot when it has not before.

FPR, fuel pump and fuel filter have been replaced very recently and even checked fuel pressure while driving and that seems to be okay from what I can tell so it does not seem to be a fuel issue I dont think. Ive tried swapping out the TPS, IAC, plugs, wires, distributor cap, and coil with ones I had sitting around with no effect. Now after my last battery reset the idle seems to not respond to the TB adjustment screw which makes no sense and idles very low and lean on a cold start while when it is warm it will sometimes idle at 1k and the AFR is fine but there is still a loss of power. Sorry for the long post but just wanted to try and convey all that is going on and I'm hoping someone else has had a similar experience and found a solution
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
29,102
10,911
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Sounds like a vacuum leak. A Wild Ass Guess (WAG) is that the sealant in the gap between the aftermarket head surface and deck surface on the inboard side has opened up.

What codes are you getting?
 
V

VSK2033

New Member
May 17, 2019
8
0
1
22
Maryland
Noobz347 said:
Sounds like a vacuum leak. A Wild Ass Guess (WAG) is that the sealant in the gap between the aftermarket head surface and deck surface on the inboard side has opened up.

What codes are you getting?
Click to expand...
Thats the crazy part is that it is not throwing any codes besides 15 which it always has for the tune, I'm going to do a thorough check of the hoses tonight to make sure but all the hoses are newer for the most part so there should not be any brittle ones
 
V

VSK2033

New Member
May 17, 2019
8
0
1
22
Maryland
Noobz347 said:
Carefully spray starting fluid in and around suspected areas (engine running) to include the very back of the lower intake manifold.
Click to expand...
I'll try that, typically in the past I've used a mechanic stethoscope with the audio attachment but I assume the starting fluid will cover more area
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Sluggish and occasional backfire
Replies
6
Views
482
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
B
Fuel Fuel pressure Issues / AFR
Replies
0
Views
244
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Brsmustng93
B
Carson93Fox
Fuel Low Fuel Pump Pressure
Replies
4
Views
379
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Carson93Fox
Carson93Fox
Driver460sz
Engine Drove fine, stopped, then ran poorly, stopped, then wouldn't start.
Replies
13
Views
512
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Driver460sz
Driver460sz
8
Crank no start after warm up
Replies
3
Views
289
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
88GTFOX
8
Top Bottom