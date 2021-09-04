Suddenly, I don’t feel so bad about my car’s valuation….As long as there’s a nutcase out there…There's still hope.

CarMichael Angelo

my rearend will smell so minty fresh,
Really?….posted in FB marketplace..

1989 Ford Mustang
$2,000
Vehicles
Listed 3 hours ago in Attalla, AL

About This Vehicle




Driven 123,456 miles

Manual transmission

Exterior color: Blue

Fuel type: Gasoline

Clean title
This vehicle has no significant damage or problems.

Seller's Description

1989 foxbody in nearly perfect condition. Car has a 410 craft performance engine G-force transmission Car is fuel injected Dyno’d clutch kit Aluminum flywheel from promotion performance Dyno tech driveshaft New rear end with moser axles and cobra carbon fiber clutch kit New rear upper and lower control arms New SN95 disc brakes on front and rear with north race car brackets Front end is all new with UPR K member Asking $32,500
 

