Suggestion for camshaft. Help appreciated.

Beginning my first time build of a 347 stroker in a 66 Coupe. I will be running the Eagle stroker kit with flat top pistons, 030 over bore. Have AFR 185 heads and plan to get an edelbrock air gap intake. I want to stick around 9.5:1 compression ratio to still be able to run pump gas. Was looking for recommendations that will work well with my planned setup and have a decent idle as this will be more a street than strip build. I wouldnt really plan on going much over 6000rpm.



It is my understanding that most of the newer camshafts are steel and will require a new distributor gear to match that way they dont leave shavings, this the case?



