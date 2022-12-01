Suggestion for camshaft. Help appreciated.

7

7Srancher

New Member
Nov 30, 2022
1
0
1
Hello all,

Beginning my first time build of a 347 stroker in a 66 Coupe. I will be running the Eagle stroker kit with flat top pistons, 030 over bore. Have AFR 185 heads and plan to get an edelbrock air gap intake. I want to stick around 9.5:1 compression ratio to still be able to run pump gas. Was looking for recommendations that will work well with my planned setup and have a decent idle as this will be more a street than strip build. I wouldnt really plan on going much over 6000rpm.

It is my understanding that most of the newer camshafts are steel and will require a new distributor gear to match that way they dont leave shavings, this the case?

Any help or advice would be appreciated.

Thanks!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

U
1966 289 build
Replies
0
Views
685
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
Uglstang
U
R
Bad Vibration at 2000-3000RPM
Replies
23
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
hankth18
New 347 EFI stroker won’t idle
Replies
11
Views
790
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
J
Need Help: 95 Mustang GT Engine Rebuild
Replies
0
Views
735
Other Auto Tech
jurban421
J
HeatShield
Engine 347 Supercharge Planning
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Haste347
H
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu