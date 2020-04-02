Suggestions for cam,lifters, and valve springs.

S

SlowSN95

New Member
Mar 28, 2020
4
0
1
19
Dequeen, Arkansas
I’m going to be swapping a 97 mountaineer 5.0 with the gt40 heads and intake into my 95 5.0 5 speed mustang and I need some suggestions for a good cam, lifter and valve spring set for my car. I’m not trying to make crazy power, just want something that will sound better And last for a bit. If it makes a difference All that’s done to my car and that will be swapped onto the new motor is- 75mm bbk throttle body, bbk shortys, 24lb fuel injectors, a cold air intake, bbk off-road x pipe.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Engine 95 gt. Vert. Cam suggestions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
robertdeuce Cam Suggestion? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
ShaneB79 351w Cam And Head Suggestions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
skiwesser11 Engine Cam Suggestions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
fiveohlover 331 Cam Combo Suggestions/opinions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
Similar threads
Engine 95 gt. Vert. Cam suggestions
Cam Suggestion?
351w Cam And Head Suggestions
Engine Cam Suggestions
331 Cam Combo Suggestions/opinions
Top Bottom