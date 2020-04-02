Suggestions for cam,lifters, and valve springs.

I’m going to be swapping a 97 mountaineer 5.0 with the gt40 heads and intake into my 95 5.0 5 speed mustang and I need some suggestions for a good cam, lifter and valve spring set for my car. I’m not trying to make crazy power, just want something that will sound better And last for a bit. If it makes a difference All that’s done to my car and that will be swapped onto the new motor is- 75mm bbk throttle body, bbk shortys, 24lb fuel injectors, a cold air intake, bbk off-road x pipe.