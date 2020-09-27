Any suggestions how I can remove a bolt that has a completely rounded head on it? Sockets and bolt removers don't work as there is nothing to latch onto. Vice-Grips just spin and tear the bolt head up even more.



The bolt goes to TV Pressure Port on my AOD transmission. Space is VERY tight to work in.



I'm open to any processes or gadgets that may get this bolt out. I dread the thought of having to pull the trans over this.



Thanks for any feedback!

Mark