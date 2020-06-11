Suggestions on Coil Pack, Plug and Wire Upgrades

Mustang_9846

New Member
Jun 11, 2020
Pittsburgh
Hi, new to the forum and hoping someone might have some pointers for me. I’m working on making some mods to my 98 GT with the goal of increasing hp. I’m thinking of going with MSD coil packs. In reading reviews it’s seems split on if you can notice a difference with upgrading the coils, anyone have experience either way?
Also if I change the coils I will also do the wires and plugs, suggestions on what types of wires and plugs would be best to use with the upgraded coils would be great. I was looking at the Ford performance 9mm wires.
Sorry if there is already a thread out there on this topic, I searched but didn’t locate one.
 

