Sun visor replacement 1998 convertible

Trying to replace worn 1998 Convertible sun visors. I found some reasonable ones from a junk yard but they were from a hard top so the attachments are different and the wires have been cut so I would need to splice them if possible. Looking for recommendations on the best way to replace these. Including how do I get the old ones out? (I read that I would need to pull the pillar off. What is the pillar?) Options for splicing the wires? Would I need to pry open the “new” ones to change out the hanger? Thanks.