TMI Mustang Sun Visors for Sunroof - Black Vinyl (85-93) 21-73206-770 Don't be blinded by the sun! Drive safer by replacing your worn or missing Mustang sunroof sun visors with this black vinyl reproduction set!

Anyone know if the TMI visors (sunroof / vinyl version) would work in a 93 convertible? I have one in good shape (Driver side) the passenger side won't stay up (looks like it was forced up/down at some point). Not worries about the mirrors at this point, figure these would work and save me $100Everything i've seen on Ebay or CL has been garbage to this point..