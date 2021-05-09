Interior and Upholstery Sun Visor Replacement - 93 Convertible

derek1993

derek1993

Active Member
Sep 13, 2020
54
32
28
48
Thompson's Station, TN
Anyone know if the TMI visors (sunroof / vinyl version) would work in a 93 convertible? I have one in good shape (Driver side) the passenger side won't stay up (looks like it was forced up/down at some point). Not worries about the mirrors at this point, figure these would work and save me $100
lmr.com

TMI Mustang Sun Visors for Sunroof - Black Vinyl (85-93) 21-73206-770

Don't be blinded by the sun! Drive safer by replacing your worn or missing Mustang sunroof sun visors with this black vinyl reproduction set!
lmr.com lmr.com
Everything i've seen on Ebay or CL has been garbage to this point..
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tavis
Paint and Body 92 GT convertible - Upper and Lower well molding
Replies
7
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
E
Broke Passenger Side Sun Visor Vanity Mirror. Any Suggestions On Replacing Mirror?
Replies
5
Views
2K
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
droptopfox
droptopfox
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
W
Turn Signal Housing Brackets
Replies
1
Views
717
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Wolf-Mxbee
W
B
1987 Sun Visor Replacement
Replies
2
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Brezuz
B
Top Bottom