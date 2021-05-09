derek1993
Sep 13, 2020
- 54
- 32
- 28
- 48
Anyone know if the TMI visors (sunroof / vinyl version) would work in a 93 convertible? I have one in good shape (Driver side) the passenger side won't stay up (looks like it was forced up/down at some point). Not worries about the mirrors at this point, figure these would work and save me $100
Everything i've seen on Ebay or CL has been garbage to this point..
