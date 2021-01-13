Sunroof delete

When I park my 'stang (the Indian Outlaw) on level ground the factory installed, pop up sunroof leaks a little bit. When i park it nose up hill, everything is groovy. When I park it nose downhill, it leaks like a sieve!!! I strongly suspect there's something funky going on with the passenger side drain tube.

First some backround... I got hit back in 2014, one of those deals where it was a 4 lane, and where someone in the left lane stopped and waved on someone turning left, without checking to see if the right lane was clear........ My left frame rail hit almost square on "Lefty's" front axle. The bulk of my damage externally was was a few scrapes an a nick in the bumper cover. Internally however, ya know that cancer spot Fox bodies like to get on the frame behind the front wheel? Yea, it blew that out. So I take it to a guy who has a reputation for living FOX Mustangs because I figured he has seen this a billion times, (and he has) that he could fix it in his sleep. (and he probably could) After years of "Well, I had this emergency job come in, but you're next" and you know, I get that someone's daily driver is more important than my toy. After all, I do have a Super Sport (Stealth Fighter) and and F-150 (Dodge Slayer) for every day cars. And it was no big deal, as the shop was walking distance from my home to barrow it back to take to my brother's car show every year. Well the last time I picked Outlaw up, when I washed the dust off I found metal spray from like a cut off wheel or something! So I stared looking for another shop. He's slow to, but at least work is progressing.

Ok, now I'm starting to get to the point (maybe). It sat on the new guy's lot for 3 months before he got started on it. 3 months of rainy season! :o And for the record, I did tell him about the "nose up" situation when I dropped it off. But his lot is mostly flat, so, what ya gonna do? Anywho, one day I stopped to see the progress, and he's on about how wet it was inside and if i didn't do something with the sun roof, that leak is going to rot the floor pans, and I'd loose the car all together. He wants to cut the sun roof out and weld new sheet metal in the roof. He said it would be about $1000 to do the whole job. My last word to him on it was, "Well, it does need a new headliner anyway, and that glass kinda cook ya on a sunny day; let's see what the next, if any round of stimulus checks brings." Well, clearly this last one falls way short. But now I'm thinking..... That glass seems to be hard to come by. I wonder if I could sell it and the rest of the sunroof specific parts to cover the cost of the delete project? Is the project a bad idea, and if so why?

Another apeal to me about the project is, just before the wreck, I was coming out of the University, and a cross wind ripped the original glass out, it shot 10 feet in the air and came crashing down and shattered everywhere. Luckily there was nobody behind me. I know it shouldn't, but, ever since the whole pop up sun roof idea has made me nervous.

So what are ya-all thinking?

Thanks