Sunroof Glass Spotting?

Hi

I'm restoring a 91 Mustang and the sunroof glass has what appears to be spotting on the glass. But it doesn't look like a coating/tint ON the glass but rather a chemical process done TOO the glass at the factory. Anyway, I took it to a tint shop today and they said the tint had been removed and it looks like the "dye" in the glass was damaged. I'm not familiar with glass being dyed but I've searched today and can't find any examples of this problem, much less any method to correct it other than replacing the glass. Has anyone here seen anything like this and can recommend something to remove the rest of the reflective "coating".