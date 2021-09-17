Sunroof rubber in frame

hey guys I'm finishing up my 89 GT and Im having trouble finding a sunroof part.

its the rubber strip that is against the glass IN the metal frame. Mine has dried out and shrunk so it is pulling out all around the frame,

Ive tried the local glass companies and scoured the interwebs, ebay, and amazon with no luck. I dont know what its called, maybe im just not searching the right thing, or maybe its not something available.

so if its not something i can get, does anyone know if its structural in anyway for the thin metal frame or can i just run some black rtv or caulking in there and call it good?

here are a few pics of what im looking for and a 1st grade quality illustration of where it sits(the backward C is the metal frame, blue is the glass, and black is what im in need of.
Thanks!
PXL_20210917_152901745.jpg


PXL_20210917_152926597.jpg


PXL_20210917_152941824.jpg



sunroof.png
 

Looks similar to glass shower ( glass to frame ) seal.
 
I will take them tomorrow morning, but if the glass is in the roof...looking up, there would be the the bottom of metal frame surround, then this piece, then the glass, then the top of the metal frame.
 
I see now.

I wasn’t even aware this peice could be removed. It almost looks sandwiched between the frame of the sunroof.


Still, it does look like a shape I’ve seen before


7152C14F-DB15-400C-845D-1A4F23E9441F.jpeg
D5AD2A07-DC3A-450A-954D-65FEEB5B7F20.jpeg
 
I think they are called P-seals.

Some here

P Seals & Bead Profiles - The Rubber Company

We can offer a wide range of Bead, Tadpole and P sections. Versatile sealing profiles for a variety of sealing applications including doors hatches, gate seals, window trims. Wide range of dies, sizes range from bead diameter 5mm to 50mm. Our range of Silicone Rubber profiles are used on ovens...
therubbercompany.com therubbercompany.com

Mcmaster-carr has them. I don’t know the dimensions to look any up though
702F9475-7A7D-4945-A443-635F27651B31.png
 
