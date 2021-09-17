Sunroof rubber in frame

hey guys I'm finishing up my 89 GT and Im having trouble finding a sunroof part.its the rubber strip that is against the glass IN the metal frame. Mine has dried out and shrunk so it is pulling out all around the frame,Ive tried the local glass companies and scoured the interwebs, ebay, and amazon with no luck. I dont know what its called, maybe im just not searching the right thing, or maybe its not something available.so if its not something i can get, does anyone know if its structural in anyway for the thin metal frame or can i just run some black rtv or caulking in there and call it good?here are a few pics of what im looking for and a 1st grade quality illustration of where it sits(the backward C is the metal frame, blue is the glass, and black is what im in need of.Thanks!