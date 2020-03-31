Drivetrain Super 8.8 ring and pinion

It is my understanding that a super 8.8 comes with the following ring gear ratios 3.15, 3.31, 3.55, 3.73 and 4.09.

I have been told that all these ring gears are interchangeable with the exception of the 3.15 gear. It seems that gear was used only in an earlier '04 version of the 8.8 irs from Ford and therefore has a different offset than the rest.

Does anyone know what the offset is? Has anyone ran and 3.15 gear in a super 8.8?

Thanks in advance
 

