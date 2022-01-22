Back to working on the 93 LX 5.0. A9L ECU came back from ECU Exchange with a # of fixes. The car now starts - that's a plus.



However, now to figure out the seriously rough ide. Assume almost all sensors are original from 1993. At cold start it idles up to 2k to 2,500 RPM and then will drop down and want to die, but I can keep it running with a little throttle. When it warms up it runs a little better, but still very much way off. The ignition timing isn't too far off spec. EGR system is completely unhooked for now (it's missing most of the equipment to make it function). I installed a new IAC.



KOEO - codes 31, 81, 82 and 85 - I think most of these are smog related.



KOER - codes 13, 21, 31, 41 and 91.



I'm "planning" to get a new Motorcraft ECT sensor and O2 sensors.



I have a 70 MM MAF from a 94 Mustang (in what appears to be good condition) I was going to use when upgrading the intake. It's hard to keep the car running and unless I get a helper, I can't check the MAF with it running. Rather than buy a MAF for the stock 5.0, will it help or hurt to try the 70MM MAF? I wanted to get the car running decent before doing the intake related upgrades.



Also wonder if there is an injector issue - see the picture with the one different color injector - so someone has changed out at least one injector.



I know this is a mess -- where is the best place to trouble shoot first? Yes, I have reviewed a number of posts and am getting dizzy reading!! Thanks for suggestions.