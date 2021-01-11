Super sentimental stang cant get fluid to rear brakes help!

BlackSunshine9
New Member
-
- Jan 11, 2021
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 29
Please forgive any mistakes, im new here...
Anyway, my father and i never agreed on anything growing up, except for mustangs. Its become our only way to bond or not fight, only way i can make him proud. I was in a minor wreck in the car, brakes locked up i rear ended someone, afterwards, removed the rear tires and i was missing a brake pad, and removed calipers and had one piston overextend and simply fell out effortlessly. I replaced the whole caliper, and now cant get fluid to tge rear calipers, please help! Thanks
Anyway, my father and i never agreed on anything growing up, except for mustangs. Its become our only way to bond or not fight, only way i can make him proud. I was in a minor wreck in the car, brakes locked up i rear ended someone, afterwards, removed the rear tires and i was missing a brake pad, and removed calipers and had one piston overextend and simply fell out effortlessly. I replaced the whole caliper, and now cant get fluid to tge rear calipers, please help! Thanks