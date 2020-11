Have a 2002 red convertible 4.6L GT with automatic - only 41,000 miles!! I am retiring and logically should sell this beautiful classic - but NO! Instead, I want to continue my upgrades by adding a few HP and a bit of torque. Recommendations? Must maintain California smog cert, have already added cat-back Flowmaster system (opened up nicely!). So many choices on internet searches! I live less than 30 miles from Vortech factory, but is that a good choice?