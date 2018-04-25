Supercharged ‘88 GT, closed PCV solution

jjanik191
New Member
-
- Apr 25, 2018
-
- 20
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 46
Hi all,
After much research, and blowing oil unnessarily out of places such as the rear main seal, I’ve taken a TON into
consideration and have come to a solution for retaining a closed PCV system. I know this is a topic that has been beaten over the years, but let me know if interested in the details of what I did to solve the issue on my ‘88 GT with Vortech blower and meth injection.
After much research, and blowing oil unnessarily out of places such as the rear main seal, I’ve taken a TON into
consideration and have come to a solution for retaining a closed PCV system. I know this is a topic that has been beaten over the years, but let me know if interested in the details of what I did to solve the issue on my ‘88 GT with Vortech blower and meth injection.