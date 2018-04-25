Supercharged ‘88 GT, closed PCV solution

The hose going to the power pipe doesn't need a check valve. The power pipe before the blower doesnt see boost.Mine is set up a little different. The hose for the PCV runs from the intake to a check valve, to oil seperator, to pcv valve. The fresh air side runs from intake tube before turbo, to breather ( with open filter ), to valve cover ( dodge sealed breather 5/8 in. )At idle the vacuum opens the check valve at the intake allowing unburned gasses to enter combustion process. Under boost this valve is closed. The excess vapor is sent out the valve covers to the catch can. If its too much volume it vents to atmosphere, otherwise, it gets sucked into the turbo inlet. The fresh air breather is baffled to reduce oil vapor entering intercooler.I could stand to improve on this a little. At this time I only have one valve cover vented.At idle how do you keep fresh air from going in the filter and into the intake ? Or....how do you keep boost from going out of the filter ?I understand there is a check valve but it only controls one direction of flow. If it keeps pressure from going into the crankcase then it must open ( vent pressure to atmosphere through filter ). That would mean that it vents boost and seals under vacuum....or it opens under vacuum ( idling - letting air in through filter ) and closes under boost. Sealing the boost pressure in the intake.Do you have a boosted car ???