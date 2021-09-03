For Sale Supercharged 2000 GT Convertible

Car is a 2000 Mustang GT, has a built motor (2016) but I do not know the specifics. Runs great, no issues. Lots of new parts over the last year and a half as it sat for a bit before I got it. 520rwhp on a dynojet

Mods: 60lb Deka injectors, Cobra fuel pump, BAP, 3.73 gears, Vortech V2 S-trim (makes 15-16psi boost), Griptech 2.70" pulley, Treadstone front-mount intercooler, Treadstone silicone couplers and T-bolts, TurboSmart VeePort Pro BOV, KMJ Alternator, new Ford Racing PI Intake manifold, new radiator hoses, BBK 78mm throttlebody, BBK Longtubes, BBK catted H pipe, Magnaflow mufflers, new MSD coils, SCT big air slot style MAF, SCT flipchip, autometer boost gauge, Innovate wideband O2 + gauge, new headlights, BMR lower control arms, Koni yellow shocks and struts, Eibach sportline springs, Stifflers subframe connectors, Clarion bluetooth head unit and speakers, American Muscle staggered 03/04 Cobra wheels, newer Nitto tires (275's up front and 315's out back), other stuff I am forgetting. Car is on the stock T45 as far as I know.

Car is located in Mid-Michigan. Has a clean Michigan title. Around 70k on it. Never seen snow, no rust, kept in the garage blah blah. $12,000

Cruising along:

Video showing the car, walking around etc
 

