supercharged 87GT hci advise

Rusty87GT

Aug 29, 2020
canada
hey guys, new to the forum and the foxbody world and would like to pick everyones brain on a set up i was planning to do and get some advise if it will work well or if i should go another route.

car is currently stock with the following engine upgrades:
a9l computer
maf with 19# injectors
flowmaster cat back
vortech v2 supercharger
130amp alternator
high torque mini starter
msd ignition coil
pro 5.0 shifter
upgraded control arms and suspension

what i want to do from here is the following:
trick flow twisted wedge heads (not yet aquired)
75mm throttle body (aquired)
gt40 upper and lower intake manifold (aquired)
calibrated maf and 24# injectors (aquired)

will this work with the stock cam or do i need to upgrade?
i plan to upgrade the intake, injectors, cam and complete the exhaust later but these are the items i have available right now and im on a budget.
let me know your thoughts, thanks in advance.
 

