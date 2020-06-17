Any help with this issue trying figure out why the funnel showing coolant this way (high and low and bubbles)? Coolant is not consistent. New parts (180 thermostat, water pump, radiator). bottom hose warm, top hot, temp at idle 180-190 while the burping is happening. Bubbling over doesn't stop or improve.Did a radiator pressure test and there seems to be no more leaks besides a little amount driverside top side of the timing cover below thermostat housing.See video below I've been search online for Supercharged coolant issues and can't seem to find anything relevant.