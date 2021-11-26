Supercharger Addition to Built Motor

Hello. I am am thinking about adding boost to my Fox Body. My engine is already built with ported early 351 heads and a Crane Compucam 2031. It has a bit of a compression bump with forged rods and pistons. Intake is GT40 with 30 lb injectors. Exhaust is via Hedman equal length headers. It also has a 255 lph fuel pump and a performance chip. A mechanic I know who has a boosted Mustang says I could safely go to 6-8 lbs of boost. Engine built and balance by race builder. Recommendations and suggestions welcomed. It also is street driven and passes Cali smog...Thanks in advance......Mark