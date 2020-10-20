Which one gives the most bang for the buck? Where I’m from the kits for the Vortech V3 and the Trickflow stage 1 are similar. On a completely stock engine, guys are getting 295-320 rwhp from TF kit. Will I get those numbers with a V3 in stock engine? Assuming rear end is built (axles, gears, diff etc) and catback exhaust with stock headers for now. Keeping in mind the extras I will need. ie. plugs,wires,injectors,cold air , tune etc. Each choice is pricey. Some people say toss on a supercharger and have fun. I’m thinking it doesn’t make sense to go V3 without good airflow. They Probably produce similar HP anyway. At the same, pretty cool to be supercharged! Your thoughts?



thanks.