supercharger has no whine

I'm hoping somebody may be able to chime in and share some experience. I had a VMP TVs supercharger installed the other day. You basically cannot hear the supercharger whine at all. I've been reading about the foster sound tube mod which attaches from the cold air intake and comes through the firewall. I basically did some research and tried replicating the sound tube mod. I would have to say I have replicated it's about 95% accurately. Started up the car, the only thing you could hear now is the cold air intake pulling in air. But still absolutely has zero supercharger whine. Can anybody help me out here?