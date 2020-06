Now that my cooling is working great , Kicking around idea of a supercharger on bone stock car - car runs perfect now - AOD shifts great ( has 327 gears ) what would need to be changed to use a supercharger on this car and keep it reliable as daily driver - with the least amount of stuff changed - Could I expect 50hp added and some torque ? About 1/2 second quarter mile faster ? I am guessing $2000 for parts ?