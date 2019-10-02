supercharging a 2018 GT PP1 6 speed manual

I'm seriously considering adding a positive displacement (roots style) supercharger to my 2018 GT PP1 6 speed "stang. Leaning towards the Roush Ford Performance supercharger. Looking for some feedback. Tx!
 

I am considering same - however the Whipple kit ... so I'm interested as well...?
 
Before you add any supercharger or turbo setup you should upgrade the oil pump gears and the lower crank sprocket to billet pieces. Having said that, an impeller type supercharger (basically a belt driven turbo) like a vortec or procharger is a lot easier and quicker to install. Any forced induction setup will increase the torque to the point you will have a hard time getting traction on a PP1 car with 3.73 gears. You might be better off with a impeller type setup for the softer hit on the low end, it will make the car much more drive able and more enjoyable.
 
I could use a little help on this one too....I have a 2015 GT with the hurst short shift and exhaust, along with power pack 2....will be ready for a corvette in about 18 months but wanted to upgrade the GT to get me through till then and was looking at the roush stage 2.

my concern is that the power is going to be too much for the tires and im going to be more frustrated that i cant really enjoy the car bc im spinning all over the place between 1st and 2nd gear.

I am ok with spending the 10K to buy the pack and have ford install, actually prefer to have the warrenty for resale purposes, but my question is if this is too much power? I have very good tires but what else do i need to do at the same time to be able to enjoy and/or should i go a different route?

Many thanks.
 
