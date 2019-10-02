supercharging a 2018 GT PP1 6 speed manual

I could use a little help on this one too....I have a 2015 GT with the hurst short shift and exhaust, along with power pack 2....will be ready for a corvette in about 18 months but wanted to upgrade the GT to get me through till then and was looking at the roush stage 2.



my concern is that the power is going to be too much for the tires and im going to be more frustrated that i cant really enjoy the car bc im spinning all over the place between 1st and 2nd gear.



I am ok with spending the 10K to buy the pack and have ford install, actually prefer to have the warrenty for resale purposes, but my question is if this is too much power? I have very good tires but what else do i need to do at the same time to be able to enjoy and/or should i go a different route?



Many thanks.