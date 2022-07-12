Support for tweecer???

Has anyone experienced the support provided by tweecer? I'm not sure what to think. I reached out he told me what to purchase. I payed for the one tune he wrote the one tune and I got it loaded successfully to the tweecer unit. After I installed it the car started idled then died. Fouled plugs, fuel in oil. Cleaned it all up, new oil, reached out to the gentleman at tweecer that I worked with. I herd no response. Sent a text. Emailed multiple times. No response. After I purchased another 75 dollar tuning support package. He emailed me saying I needed to request support through their support forum.



I just need 5 minutes to talk to someone to see what I need to do and be pointed in the right direction.



Does anyone know how to get ahold of ANYONE who can just have a conversation about what direction to go?