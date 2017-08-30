Surging Idle Help!

Just got my top end rebuild completed a week or so ago. Fixed a lot of vacuum leaks and other known issues. Car is stock with the exception of a cold air intake and exhaust. Having said that.... the car runs amazing at driving speeds and anything above idle. Has no throttle hesitation or any drive ability issues at all.



Here is the issue. I have checked over the surging idle checklist but my car is doing strange things. If I unplug the IAC connector while the engine is running, the idle straightens out a bit. Still not perfect but noticeably better. If i plug it back in, the car sounds like ass again. Spitting and sputtering.



If i unplug the MAF connector with the engine running, there is no change at all in the idle and i feel that is strange. It does not matter if the IAC is unplugged or not when i do this.



Does anyone have a thought on if wither could be bad? Also, i have pulled codes. They are as follows:



KOEO- 66/29

KOER- 98/66