Engine Surging idle issues

So a few weeks back in a attempt to solve my surging idle issue I did a smoke test and found that one of my valve covers was cracked and was leaking vacuum. So I took the manifold off and I changed out the valve covers and while I was in there I also put new act and ect sensors. Today I put everything back together and it still has surging idle issues and the car will stall out. It’s weird though it never does this the first time I start the car in a while it’s always when I try and start the car when it’s already at operating temp. I replaced my whole fuel system, fuel pump, tank, injectors, and regulator set to 43 psi with vac line disconnected. The car also has a new distributor, wires, and plugs. I set timing to 14 degrees spout out. The car has a HCI setup with a x303 cam, cobra manifold, and edelbrock heads. Just now I did a base idle reset and after the reset when I turned the car on it started up as smooth as ever but then I turned it off and turned it back on and it started surging again and stalling over and over again. When I run codes on the car it has code 96 with engine off key in and with engine on it has codes 44 and 94. Did a smoke test again and car has no vacuum leaks. If anyone could give me any help I would much appreciate Im not sure what to do next from here.
 

Also sometimes the car won’t even crank it will just light up on the dash low oil low coolant and not crank even though the oil and coolant are fine. That’s something new that started happening today.
 
