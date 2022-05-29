So a few weeks back in a attempt to solve my surging idle issue I did a smoke test and found that one of my valve covers was cracked and was leaking vacuum. So I took the manifold off and I changed out the valve covers and while I was in there I also put new act and ect sensors. Today I put everything back together and it still has surging idle issues and the car will stall out. It’s weird though it never does this the first time I start the car in a while it’s always when I try and start the car when it’s already at operating temp. I replaced my whole fuel system, fuel pump, tank, injectors, and regulator set to 43 psi with vac line disconnected. The car also has a new distributor, wires, and plugs. I set timing to 14 degrees spout out. The car has a HCI setup with a x303 cam, cobra manifold, and edelbrock heads. Just now I did a base idle reset and after the reset when I turned the car on it started up as smooth as ever but then I turned it off and turned it back on and it started surging again and stalling over and over again. When I run codes on the car it has code 96 with engine off key in and with engine on it has codes 44 and 94. Did a smoke test again and car has no vacuum leaks. If anyone could give me any help I would much appreciate Im not sure what to do next from here.