Engine surging idle

I have a 82 mustang I just installed the motor and transmission from a 1990 crown vic. Everything is stock except for a long tube headers, dual plane intake manifold and a 2 barrel 500cfm holley carburetor that I took off my truck which has a 390fe motor. My truck ran good with the carburetor but on my mustang its surging at an idle and when I drive it surges. When I start it when it's cold it idles and surges and doesn't changed when warmed up. I took the jets out to check if they were plugged which they weren't. I noticed that the jets are 73 size which I think is a bit large for my engine. Could the big jets be causing my issue?
 

