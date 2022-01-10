Surging Idle

I’ve read the entire surging idle checklist, I’ve metered to make sure they all work, my TPS is brand new, my IAC is brand new, timing is set, injectors new, spark plugs new, ECU has been sent off and repaired, i’ve checked my 10 pin connectors, it’s a brand new motor, everything about it.

-347 Stroker
-GT40 heads
-E303 cam
-Tuned

The car just still runs rough and surges and I’m just out of ideas on what it could be.

It’ll crank then die immediately about 3 times, but when it does stay running, it just sits there and surges.

Here’s my codes:
21 - Coolant sensor out of specified range
24 - Air charge temperature low
85 - Canister purge
41 - Oxygen fuel sensor/Lean fuel mixture
53 - Throttle position sensor input out of specified range

Any advice would be appreciated. Like I said i’ve looked through that checklist, it hasn’t helped.
 

