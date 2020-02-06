Surging only at startup

I've been looking all over to find an answer but it seems this is a weird one. Whenever I start this car, doesn't matter if its warm or cold, it surges for a minute and then it smooths out. I drove for an hour and it ran perfectly fine then I stopped, turned off the engine, started it right back up and it did its little 1 minute hissy fit surge and smoothed out. It does not care what the conditions are if its starting, itll surge for a minute. Can't find anything on this and it does seem really weird. Sounds like I got a cam in it.