i suspect i have a lower intake leak in the lifter valley.. i just replaced my whole top end . the car was running decent, but slowly a few problems have popped up.. which were probably present the whole time but ive been tuning my car with megasquirt and i belive my idle advance was masking this problem.. because if i shut off my idle advance the car idles high on start up, this is why i suspect its a leak somewhere



cars pulling steady 12inches of vac (60map) at 825rpm and 15 degrees timing.. trickflow stage one cam,,

tests ive done so far is blocking the pcv to see if theres vaccum in the engine, there is vac when the pcv is hooked up but nothing when its blocked off very Minimal blowby, ive also done the carb cleaner spray all over the top side to make sure its not leaking there which its not.. Ive checked my oring seals on my injectors by using a eye dropper with oil on the oil rings to see if it sucked in,and they're all sealed. front and rear of the lower intake isnt showing any signs of coolant leaks or oil leaks. theres no coolant in the oil either. Plugs are new and have barely 150kms on them so they arnt much help showing any signs. theres no oil smell or coolant smell from the exhaust either, also no smoke. i have done a smoke test which showed the egr diaphram was leaking so i blocked that off... also im not running any emissions stuff so thats not hooked up and half of the vac lines are not in use or hooked up.



so if theres any other tests that you might know about Im all ears before i go tearing the lower off to see..