Ask Nicoleb3x3 about the intake gasket that slipped out of place and caused idle and vacuum leak problems that could not be seen or found by external examination. I don't care what you spray with, you won't find the leak when it is sucking air from the lifter valley. It simply isn't possible to spray anything in there with the lower manifold bolted in place.If your valve cover oil filler & PVC systems are still in the original configuration, try this:Cap or plug the hose from the intake manifold to the PVC valve with a bolt.Cap or plug the PVC valve with a piece of hose with a plug or bolt in it.At that point the only vent for the crankcase is the tube from the oil filler neck to the throttle body.Disconnect the tube that runs from the oil filler neck to the throttle body. Make sure the oil filler cap is on securely. Start the engine and put your thumb over the end of the tube that comes from the oil filler cap. If you feel suction, there is a leak. Another thing to do is to extend the tubing from the filler neck so that there is enough to stick the end in a jar or cup filled with motor oil. If it sucks up the oil, you definitely have a leak at the underside of intake manifold.This isn't necessarily the definitive test, but it is the best thing I could come up with on short notice. If there is a lot of blowby, this obviously won't be of much help.See the picture below to see the breather tube where in connects to the throttle body. It is close to the TPS and runs over the top of the IAC.