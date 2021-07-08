Suspension bottoming out - rear springs bad?

Hello all, 2002 GT, trying to figure out why my rear suspension seems to be bottoming out when I hit relatively mild bumps at 10-15 mph. By bumps I mean like the lip when the road transitions to a bridge and back to the road, or if there's a road repair that isn't perfectly level with the asphalt. Seems to be more pronounced when both wheels go over it vs just one wheel like in the case of driving over a manhole. I did notice that my pinion snubber is clearly impacting the diff, and since I am daily driving this car and not doing any hard launches or WOT acceleration, I can only assume the impact is happening during the aforementioned bumps. Front suspension does not bottom out going over the same bumps.



Rear suspension has Steeda Sport Springs, installed probably 15 years and 70k miles ago, just replaced the shocks with Koni str.t shocks, and running Nitto 555's 285/40/17 on 10.5" wheels; LCA, UCA, quad shocks, and sway bar are factory. I was planning to upgrade to aftermarket LCA's with poly bushings, but figured I might as well replace the springs while I was in there if those might be the culprit. As far as I can recall, the stance hasn't sagged from the fresh install, wheel wells still sit about 1.5" above the tire in front and rear, and the front springs still seem fine (also Steeda Sport springs) - just rebuilt the entire front suspension and it rides great. Any ideas on why the rear is bottoming out so easily, and what I can do to isolate & correct the issue? Thanks in advance!