Suspension bottoming out - rear springs bad?

G

gotchopsticks

Member
Sep 4, 2004
312
0
16
Hello all, 2002 GT, trying to figure out why my rear suspension seems to be bottoming out when I hit relatively mild bumps at 10-15 mph. By bumps I mean like the lip when the road transitions to a bridge and back to the road, or if there's a road repair that isn't perfectly level with the asphalt. Seems to be more pronounced when both wheels go over it vs just one wheel like in the case of driving over a manhole. I did notice that my pinion snubber is clearly impacting the diff, and since I am daily driving this car and not doing any hard launches or WOT acceleration, I can only assume the impact is happening during the aforementioned bumps. Front suspension does not bottom out going over the same bumps.

Rear suspension has Steeda Sport Springs, installed probably 15 years and 70k miles ago, just replaced the shocks with Koni str.t shocks, and running Nitto 555's 285/40/17 on 10.5" wheels; LCA, UCA, quad shocks, and sway bar are factory. I was planning to upgrade to aftermarket LCA's with poly bushings, but figured I might as well replace the springs while I was in there if those might be the culprit. As far as I can recall, the stance hasn't sagged from the fresh install, wheel wells still sit about 1.5" above the tire in front and rear, and the front springs still seem fine (also Steeda Sport springs) - just rebuilt the entire front suspension and it rides great. Any ideas on why the rear is bottoming out so easily, and what I can do to isolate & correct the issue? Thanks in advance!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

0
Squeaking Noise from rear end?
Replies
1
Views
321
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
opihinalu
Suspension rebuild parts recommendations for a street car?
Replies
24
Views
990
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
dvelek
Springs/1965 Fastback
Replies
6
Views
372
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
jws66m
J
D
SOLD Working 302 engine, complete solid rear axle 8.8, front k member, seats, more!
Replies
2
Views
143
Engine and Power Adder Parts
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
565
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom