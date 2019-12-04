Suspension clunk from the rear?

Hello, I have a 2012 GT Convertible that I have owned for just over 3 years. When I bought it, it had the stock tires it came with. I did a thing, that I think most might do on their first car that can manage it and tried roasting the tires from a stop on a right turn (I had not seen all the Mustang eats crowd videos yet and have since learned a lot about keeping that rear end from flopping around like an inflatable noodle). The car performed - the tires did not - though I also now know it's not just the tires with how famous the live axle is with oversteer. All excuses aside, the rear end spun around and rammed a 5" tall curb on the drivers side. This bent my axle shaft and taco'd the panhard rod as well as taking a large chunk out of the rim and shifted the rear axle to the passenger side somewhere between 2 to 6 inches. I tend to do my own repairs as I am fairly capable and upgraded the axle shafts, panhard rod and lower control arms instead of just replacing them.



From the time this happened until now, whenever going over bumpy roads at very low speed - less than 20mph or so, it clunks like nobodies business. Its not a squeek, its a true clunk. The first you can hear it happen is when backing out of my driveway which is slightly angled. When I get to the crack in the concrete between my driveway and the road, a loud singular clunk can be heard every time.



I am just trying to get an idea of what may be causing this as I have looked at the rear end on my stang quite a few times over the years and the sound seems to be getting worse and more prevalent. Whereas I would only really notice the sound once in a while before, now its making noise on every little bump, crack, or speed bump. More info - the highway here in Oklahoma that I drive to work daily is horrible - with at least 7-8 sections that are contributing to keeping suspension shops in business on the 11 mile section I drive. It has had 35k miles put on it since this happened. Checking here before I swallow my pride and pay a suspension shop to tell me whats going on.