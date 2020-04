Ok I’ve read a lot of threads about “must” have upgrades to our suspension and I want to know is it really true. I did a ported/polished pi head swap, intake, headers, new shocks, struts, quad shocks. I drive spiritedly but don’t go to the strip. I put down 282 HP and 302 foot pounds on the Dyno. Do I “need” frame connectors and/or lower control arms. If I do I’ve really liked what maximum Motorsport is offering. Thoughts?