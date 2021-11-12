Suspension Overhaul - Looking for Advice (Spend my money!)

ACSPONY

ACSPONY

Member
Oct 10, 2004
710
2
19
Ohio
I've got a 1993 LX that I'm looking to overhaul. My main concern right now is completely replacing the front and rear suspension, shocks and struts are worn, I'm sure all the bushings are original, etc. This is a 99.9% weekend cruiser/stoplight to stoplight car, I don't plan to road race or drag it. The car is currently lowered and has weld-in subframe connectors. The ride is pretty harsh, which I'm not totally against if it means better handling, but something that can turn well and not shake my teeth out is welcome too. I've got a shop recommending BMR suspension parts (https://www.bmrsuspension.com/?page=products&productid=1710&superpro=0) and I'm weighing those versus MM. They'll be installing BMR's torque box repair kit as well. Could you all help me decide on:

1. UCAs (aftermarket with poly bearings vs keeping stock arms and replacing rubber bushings with ____?)
2. LCAs (poly/poly or poly/spherical). Shop is recommending poly/spherical which I'm afraid will be noisy from what I've read.
3. Shocks, struts, and springs for front and rear. Bilstein? KYB? Coilovers?

I don't really have a budget for the suspension stuff but the car will be getting a 5-lug swap probably in the spring. Buy once cry once is fine as long as I don't have to buy again when I do the swap.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Suspension bottoming out - rear springs bad?
Replies
9
Views
548
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
1low03gt
1low03gt
opihinalu
Suspension rebuild parts recommendations for a street car?
Replies
24
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Gs1987GT
Fox Questions on stock suspension rebuild.
Replies
5
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mikestang63
mikestang63
boostfrk
Switch from Koni STR.T to Bilstein HD?
Replies
3
Views
700
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
saltorres077
S
8
Progress Thread diving back into my 87 lx after a 10 year hiatus need some advice
Replies
9
Views
938
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
87fox72mach
8
Top Bottom