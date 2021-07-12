I had Eibach lowering springs installed last week and the rear looks great, but the front did not lower even a little bit. The springs are the ones specifically for the convertible. I have taken some drives and hit every bumpy road I can find and no settling at all, even if they settled it wouldn't make much of a difference.



I am wondering if maybe changing to aftermarket struts that are more compatible with lowering springs would help? My thought process is that maybe the struts on the car now are too high gas pressured struts and are not allowing the front to come down?



Attached are the before and after pictures, as you can see the front end was already a good bit higher than rear before spring install.