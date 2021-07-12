Suspension Suspension problem--lowering springs gone wrong

F

I had Eibach lowering springs installed last week and the rear looks great, but the front did not lower even a little bit. The springs are the ones specifically for the convertible. I have taken some drives and hit every bumpy road I can find and no settling at all, even if they settled it wouldn't make much of a difference.

I am wondering if maybe changing to aftermarket struts that are more compatible with lowering springs would help? My thought process is that maybe the struts on the car now are too high gas pressured struts and are not allowing the front to come down?

Attached are the before and after pictures, as you can see the front end was already a good bit higher than rear before spring install.
 

Struts won't change ride height.

How did you replace the spring? Did you unbolt the lower control arms from the K-member? If so, did you retorque at ride height or with the wheels dangling down.

How are the springs orientated in the control arm cups? Did you install new poly or rubber isolators? Did you position the springs so the lower pigtail loop is covering one of the small drain holes, but not covering the bottommost?
 
