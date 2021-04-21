Suspension rebuild parts recommendations for a street car?

I am planning on doing a rear and front suspension rebuild on my 1986 GT. The suspension is SUPER stiff, I mean going over speed bumps I have to pretty much come to a stop because any other speed would be uncomfortable. The rear squeaks and thumps quite a bit and I am pretty sure my upper control arm bushing are bad. This is my daily driver, but I plan to keep this car for a long time so I want to rebuild the whole thing now so I don't have to worry about individual parts later. I am NOT very mechanically experienced however I have been working on my car lately and figuring some things out, but prior to the work on my car, I don't have any handy-work experience. Do you guys think this job would be to complicated for an inexperienced hand?



On to the parts, I mainly want to replace the shocks, struts, control arms, ball joints, and possibly the sway bar as well and installing caster and camber plates.. My budget is hopefully somewhere around 800 dollars (if that is even possible). I want something that will last, be a smooth ride, and give better handling. Do you guys think I should go for springs or coilovers? Daily driver, smooth ride, and the occasional street race part recommendations?