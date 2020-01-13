SVE Brake Kit research help needed

Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
806
403
83
53
Cuba, AL
This is crazy but I can't find the LMR part number for the brake kit I put on my car a bunch of years ago. I have receipts for almost everything I ever did to the car but somehow can't find a thing on this brake kit. FIrst off....I've already talked to the guys at LMR and they couldn't find anything. They are a very organized company and I'm sure the info is there somewhere but I don't expect them to dig thru stuff for this.

Here is an example of what I'm looking for.......

This link is an old link from an install article. They linked to this old brake kit from LMR and if you click on it it shows "no longer available." The good thing is it shows the whole kit and all the exact parts and part numbers of each item. I'd like to find this same info for the FRONT kit I put on my car. I'd like to print out the page for my records. LMR says they are basically '03-04 Cobra spec.
The general specs on my kit for clarity:
-SN95 spindles and hubs (5-lug and 94/95)
-13" cobra rotors - Powerslot
-13" Cobra calipers - Red
-braided brake lines
-SN95 Ball joints

That's the main parts. If I've left anything out just ask. Surely someone has the SVE number. It's the 2300K kits parts but front only. My kit did not come with a new master cylinder or anything else that not under the fenders. The cost should help.....it was $999.95 for this kit. I bought it in 2012 I think. I have all my LMR receipts from 2013 on in one file and it's before that. Thanks for the help.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


02 281 GT

02 281 GT

Agreed...My wife has great Boobs
10 Year Member
Feb 3, 2009
1,881
1,120
164
Wichita Falls, TX
Might it have been the LRS-4234SN-K?

www.stangnet.com

Bullitt wheels on my 1988 LX

I saw a pic of an LX with Bullitt wheels and fell in love. My blood is pumping to get those wheels installed but I am still at the early stages of the project, meaning my 18,000 original mile car still has the 4 lug OEM rotors and axles. I found this: from Late Model Resto. So Cobra 13"...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com

5 Lug Conversion 1987-1993 Mustang - Ford Mustang Forum

5 Lug Conversion 1987-1993 Mustang 5.0L Talk
www.allfordmustangs.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Z SVE? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
G SVE Isolator Issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
F Sve Cobra 3rd Brake Light. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Jarrod@latemodel Brakes Mustang Sve 5 Lug Disc Brake Conversion: Part 3 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S quick question about SVE cobra brake kit SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
SVE?
SVE Isolator Issue
Sve Cobra 3rd Brake Light.
Brakes Mustang Sve 5 Lug Disc Brake Conversion: Part 3
quick question about SVE cobra brake kit
Top Bottom