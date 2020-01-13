SVE Brake Kit research help needed

This is crazy but I can't find the LMR part number for the brake kit I put on my car a bunch of years ago. I have receipts for almost everything I ever did to the car but somehow can't find a thing on this brake kit. FIrst off....I've already talked to the guys at LMR and they couldn't find anything. They are a very organized company and I'm sure the info is there somewhere but I don't expect them to dig thru stuff for this.Here is an example of what I'm looking for.......This link is an old link from an install article. They linked to this old brake kit from LMR and if you click on it it shows "no longer available." The good thing is it shows the whole kit and all the exact parts and part numbers of each item. I'd like to find this same info for the FRONT kit I put on my car. I'd like to print out the page for my records. LMR says they are basically '03-04 Cobra spec.The general specs on my kit for clarity:-SN95 spindles and hubs (5-lug and 94/95)-13" cobra rotors - Powerslot-13" Cobra calipers - Red-braided brake lines-SN95 Ball jointsThat's the main parts. If I've left anything out just ask. Surely someone has the SVE number. It's the 2300K kits parts but front only. My kit did not come with a new master cylinder or anything else that not under the fenders. The cost should help.....it was $999.95 for this kit. I bought it in 2012 I think. I have all my LMR receipts from 2013 on in one file and it's before that. Thanks for the help.