RANT!!! Sve Products

Feb 27, 2012
Attached is a photo of a lower SVE control arm a buddy of mine had installed on his car and drove a total of 500. He has a pretty stock car with 43,000 miles, 373, exhaust, pullies, cobra intake. The car is never dragged raced and lives the pampered life. He decided to swap out the stock control arms because the bushings were 20 years old and he thought it would help tighten the suspension up. Within 100 miles the car started squeaking and it got to a point where he couldn't drive the car without hearing some loud rubbing.

He brought the car into Realspeed and this is what they found.

Now I'm not a fan of the SVE products only because I dont feel they suite my needs, but I would have thought they suited his needs.

All this being said my buddy call LMR about this even though he bought the control arms a year and a half ago. They 100% stood behind the product, refunded him the cost, forwarded him new weld in torque boxes, and offered to pay labor. I was happy to hear LMR did this to keep a customer happy, this wasn't to slam SVE he may have had a defective batch.

Great job LMR!!
 

  image.jpg
    image.jpg
Jul 30, 2011
Really happy to hear of LMR's customer service! SVE is a low quality product line. I'm actually concerned about their(LMR) sve 130amp alt kit and hose kit. They are the only sve products I have on my vehicle.
 
Oct 14, 2012
I too have their 3G alternator kit and I also have their high torque mini starter. All looks good so far to my eye and I believe SVE does not make the actual 3G alternator themselves, another company does.
 
Oct 14, 2012
It's great that LMR stood behind their product and went above and beyond. I have to question something though, how the heck did all that damage happen to the end of the LCA that attaches to the axle??? Did he go offroading or run something over? :scratch: Also, why did LMR give him torque box reinforcements when the bushing that failed was on the axle end? Did the control arm move around and damage his torque box?
 
Dec 19, 2010
I absolutely love late model resto. If I order from them chances are the next day the part is on my porch when I get off work. That, to me is priceless. They are in my state, but I still order from them and pay sales tax just because of the service. I've had problems with parts (not sve) in the past and were always refunded super fast, no questions asked. Great company!
 
Feb 27, 2012
Yes the control moved around and damaged the torque boxes, he's fixing them just to be on the safe side. The sad thing is they failed and were never really under heavy load. What I mean by that is he never beats on this car off the line, it's babied.

The whole process renewed my confidence that there are good companies that stand behind they're product.
 
Aug 25, 2011
Yeah I think it's a crap shoot when buying no name mass produced parts. Someone on here said they have the sve arms and are making like 400 hp w out problems. I think maybe it was @Onefine88 What control arms is he going to use now?
I imagine the "sve" alternator is the same off-shore replacement that one would buy for a 94/95 from the parts store. After all SVE doesn't make any products it's just the name that lmrs sells them under. American Muscle chooses to call em SR Performance.
 
Oct 14, 2012
Stories like these help reaffirm my choice to support LMR when purchasing parts for my Coupe. I also love all of JMacs "how to" videos for all of us DIY owners.
 
Nov 29, 1999
What i discovered is the lower control arm bolt size changed (I think with the sn95) to a bigger bolt, and there are companies selling lower control arms for 79-2004 mustangs. So what happens is the control arms all have the bigger hole size to accommodate the larger bolts of the sn 95 and up BUT if you use them on a foxbody with the smaller bolts they will technically "bolt in", but the smaller bolt walks and moves inside the control arm eventually destroying the bushing and possibly the torque box.
 
Aug 3, 2006
Wow!
Yep I have those on mine. After reading this mess I just went and looked real close at mine. Oddly enough they look fine. Thankfully!
 
Aug 27, 2012
I had bought thousands of $$ worth of parts from LMRS and they are a great company to deal with. That being said, this is why I tell people to ONLY buy MM control arms. Cheap and/or Chinese made control arms do more harm than good.

There are certain parts you need to buy quality and do it right the first time.

Real glad to hear LMRS stepped up and not only refunded the money but paid for the damage their part did. Other vendors like GMS are not as reputable when their parts fail.
 
Feb 11, 2018
How has this alternator held up? How many miles do you have on this alternator now? If my 99 Mustang six has a bad alternator again, then the Motorcraft one the dealership installed only lasted about 4 years - which doesn't seem long enough. How has the alternator performed? SVE claims 130 amp vs 110 for the stock Motorcraft.
 
