Attached is a photo of a lower SVE control arm a buddy of mine had installed on his car and drove a total of 500. He has a pretty stock car with 43,000 miles, 373, exhaust, pullies, cobra intake. The car is never dragged raced and lives the pampered life. He decided to swap out the stock control arms because the bushings were 20 years old and he thought it would help tighten the suspension up. Within 100 miles the car started squeaking and it got to a point where he couldn't drive the car without hearing some loud rubbing.



He brought the car into Realspeed and this is what they found.



Now I'm not a fan of the SVE products only because I dont feel they suite my needs, but I would have thought they suited his needs.



All this being said my buddy call LMR about this even though he bought the control arms a year and a half ago. They 100% stood behind the product, refunded him the cost, forwarded him new weld in torque boxes, and offered to pay labor. I was happy to hear LMR did this to keep a customer happy, this wasn't to slam SVE he may have had a defective batch.



Great job LMR!!